Renovations Begin at Tecumseh Town Hall



Renovations are set to begin at Tecumseh town hall starting Monday, December 2.

The town hall at 917 Lesperance Rd. is being expanded with an additional 7,000 sq. ft. at a cost of $3-million.

The prep work includes tree removal, fencing at the back of town hall and relocating the customer service area from the front entrance to council chambers.

Once completed, the expanded town hall will include a larger council chambers, a self-serve kiosk in the new lobby, upgraded building maintenance and better use of natural lighting.

During construction, CAO Marg Misek-Evans says getting into town hall will temporarily change.

"Relocate the main entrance to town hall on the north side of council chambers facing McNorton," she says. "There will be some dedicated parking spaces off McNorton for the public to use."

As well, the location of some town council meetings will have to be relocated.

"The option that is being favoured is out of the Horwood room at the arena," says Misek-Evans. "But that will depend on the nature of the meeting and the size of the public that might be in attendance."

Artist rendering of a proposed $3.15-million expansion to Tecumseh Town Hall. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Tecumseh)

The work should be completed by August 2020.

For now, the December 10th meeting is set for town hall.