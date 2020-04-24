Rent Assistance for Canadian Small Businesses

The federal government is lowering rent for small businesses affected by COVID-19 by 75 per cent for April, May and June.

Speaking on Friday morning outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the relief is for businesses that can't afford to pay their landlords at a time when their operations are seriously curtailed or shut down.

The 75 per cent relief will be covered by a partnership with the provinces and territories, which have jurisdiction over rents.

The small business tenant would cover the remainder, up to 25 per cent of the rent.

Affected small business tenants are those paying less than $50,000 per month in rent and who have temporarily ceased operations, or have experienced at least a 70 per cent drop in pre-COVID-19 revenues.

The government is also providing further details on the program:

The program will provide forgivable loans to qualifying commercial property owners to cover 50 per cent of three monthly rent payments that are payable by eligible small business tenants who are experiencing financial hardship during April, May, and June.

The loans will be forgiven if the mortgaged property owner agrees to reduce the eligible small business tenants' rent by at least 75 per cent for the three corresponding months under a rent forgiveness agreement, which will include a term not to evict the tenant while the agreement is in place.

Impacted small business tenants are businesses paying less than $50,000 per month in rent and who have temporarily ceased operations or have experienced at least a 70 per cent drop in pre-COVID-19 revenues. This support will also be available to non-profit and charitable organizations.

Also on Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says more than 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 643,000 tests have been administered, with over 6.5 per cent of people testing positive.

Tam says she wants to recognize the work of health care workers who are going the extra mile to care for COVID-19 patients; especially those working in long-term care centres, where numerous outbreaks have caused many illnesses and deaths.

