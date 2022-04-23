Rental licensing pilot project by-law lands in council Monday

Some details for a pilot project aimed at making rental properties safer will be landing in city hall Monday.

After consultations with the community, and some direction with council, the bylaw is being brought before council for approval. It hopes to kick-start a pilot project encompassing Wards 1 and 2.

With the by-law in effect, property owners will have to be registered, and go through yearly fire and building inspections. Councillors behind the by-law say the intent is to improve tenant safety.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante explains a bit about why the by-law aims to start small.

“”The idea behind the pilot is to gather really good information and data to make a decision two years from now, whether or not next term of council would like to roll this out city-wide or extinguish the program altogether.”

He says the issue the by-law aims to fix is nothing new.

“This is an issue that has been debated not just this term of council, but last term of council, and the one before that. It’s been a long-standing issue, and I’m hopeful that we can finally move forward.”

Costante adds the fee would be $466 for first-time registration, with a $257 renewal fee.

The hope is to get the by-law implemented and enforced by the fall of this year.

