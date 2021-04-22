Reopening Act Charge Laid in Chatham

A Chatham woman is facing a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act, even after being given a warning by police.

On Saturday, police responded to the report of a demonstration at the intersection of St. Clair Street and Grand Avenue in Chatham.

Police say about 30 people gathering in protest to the new COVID-19 restrictions recently announced by the Provincial Government.

Officers spoke with the organizer of the event in an effort to educate everyone but the next day, police responded to the same intersection, this time with approximately 50 people in attendance.

Police again spoke with the same organizer and charged the 43-year-old with failing to comply with an order.