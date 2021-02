A Chatham-Kent man has been charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to police, officers responded to a report Sunday night (6pm) of a social gathering in a garage at a home in Harwich Township on Charing Cross Road.

Police say the homeowner, a 36-year-old from Harwich Township was charged and issued a ticket.

Officers asked everyone else to leave if they did not live at the residence.