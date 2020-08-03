Reopening U.S. Canada Border will be a Slow Process: Anderson

When it comes to our shared border with the United States, we know the 30 day closures keep getting pushed further and further out with the exception of essential travel.

That has been defined as healthcare workers and trade via commercial vehicle traffic.

Some exceptions have also been made for family situations; families who are apart have been allowed to cross to see one-another.

Bill Anderson spoke with Kristylee Varley on The Afternoon News — he works with the Cross Border Institute at the University of Windsor.

Even if the border does reopen, Anderson says it will be in very small increments until proper protocols are in place.

"Having some sort of system to screen people, basically just to be sure when people come across the border from the other side that they're not more likely to carry the virus to people they run into every day," he says.

Anderson says people will need to be screened for quite some time, so things may not get back to normal for a while.

"Essentially have been vetted and screened and the probability that they're going to passing the virus on when they're in Canada low enough that it doesn't make it possibility of a Canadian picking up the virus any hire," says Anderson.

One sector that will have a hard climb out of the pandemic is Windsor-Essex's manufacturing sector.

"Many businesses, certainly manufacturing, they have most of their customers in the U.S. and face to face communication is very important," he added.

The border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least August 21.