Repairs underway after 'significant' water damage to Tecumseh Arena

The total damage estimate is still being calculated following 'significant' water damage at Tecumseh Arena.

A report to town council detailed a rainfall event on July 2 that caused flooding at the arena due to drainage issues caused by a partial blockage of the storm drain at the outflow area, with the water back-flowing into the arena.

Beth Gignac, Director of Community and Recreation Services, says the water damaged the lower walls and flooring in the canteen and lobby, while also damaging the rubber flooring throughout the lobby, hallway and dressing rooms.

"Probably 90 per cent of the flooring in the building was damaged and the office area as well, which some people might be familiar with, is damaged. There was also damage to the drywall.," she says.

Up to a half-an-inch to an inch of water is estimated to have accumulated throughout the arena.

AM800 file photo

A preliminary damage report also indicated that the growth of mold and bacteria was also expected and as a result, the flooring will need to be removed in all the impacted areas, antimicrobial will need to be applied and new flooring will be required.

Gignac says the town is working with Supreme Restoration Services Inc. and other experts to assess and address the damage.

"To start to give us some idea in terms of what needs to be replace, what can be repaired," she says. "I expect over the next few weeks, as I say, we'll be able to have some better sense and scope done on cost. But it is not insignificant, I can tell you that."

An update on the work and a potential cost estimate to repair the damage will be delivered to the July 25 meeting of town council.

Staff have been temporarily accommodated either within other area of the arena or at town hall.

There are not any impacts to user groups or activities.

The Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex includes two regulation size ice surfaces, multiple dressing rooms, a large community room with kitchen, and a small classroom. It's located at 12021 McNorton St., right behind town hall.