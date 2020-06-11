Repaving Planned for LaSalle's Heritage Estates

The Town of LaSalle is moving forward with its plan to repave the entire Heritage Estates subdivision.

Council has voted in favour of spending close to $1.7-million on project that had an original budget of $1-million.

Councillor Mark Carrick lives in the area and says the work has to get done.

"Never pleased with spending a lot of money that's for sure but it's a necessary evil," he says. "It's something that has to be done and the longer you want the more expensive stuff gets."

According to Carrick, roads in the subdivision have been heavily used recently by construction vehicles, that were working on Heritage Park which underwent a complete transformation with stormwater upgrades and park improvements.

"Heritage Drive itself is like moguls in the ski resort in the winter time," says Carrick. "So that's just how bad it buckles up and with all this added heavy heavy construction going back and forth and non stop, that it's really compounded the issue, so it shorten the life of the road basically."

Carrick says the repaving is expected to last 10 to 15 years.

"This should all help upgrade everything in this area, Heritage Park area, Heritage Estate that this should help, be no issues with making sure that we're maintenance free for the next 10 to 15 years," he says.

Mill-Am Corporation will be doing the work and council has been told the work will begin fairly soon.