Repeated calls to 9-1-1 lead to charges against Lakeshore man

A 47-year-old Lakeshore man is facing two charges after calling 9-1-1 20 times in three and a half hours.

Provincial police in Lakeshore say they received a call about a non-emergent neighbour dispute on Renaud Line Road earlier this month.

According to police, the caller was told, officers were responding to priority calls and advised him that officers would be in contact once they were available.

Police say over the next three and a half hours, 20 calls to 9-1-1 were made by the man.

The OPP say they continuously educated him on the proper use of 9-1-1.

The man is charged with Public Mischief and Harassing Communications.

Constable Steven Duguay says "this is a dangerous misuse of resources that not only wasted valuable time of our communication operators that could have been assisting a member of the public with a real emergency."

