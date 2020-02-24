Replica Handgun Recovered by Windsor Police after Convenience Store Robbery

WINDSOR — Windsor police have recovered a replica handgun believed to have been used in a convenience store robbery.

As you heard on AM800 News this morning, police were called around 3am Monday, February 24th, to the store on Ouellette Ave. near Erie St. for a robbery.

A suspect had entered the store, carrying what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.

He got away with some money and fled on foot.

No one was hurt.

Officers searched the area and found clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect along with a replica handgun.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'6 to 5'9, with facial hair with a chin-strap outline beard style.

He was wearing a blue toque, white gloves and a black jacket.