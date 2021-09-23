Report being prepared on Windsor police COVID-19 vaccination policy

Windsor's police chief has been instructed to prepare a report on a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for its police officers.

At its meeting Thursday afternoon, the Windsor Police Services Board of Directors has asked Chief Pam Mizuno to prepare a report with a goal of having the board meet in early October to discuss the issue, and potentially approve a policy.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said Thursday on AM800's The Morning Drive that officers with the Windsor Police Service should be vaccinated against the virus.

City Council previously voted to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for all municipal workers and asked subsidiary entities like ENWIN, the Tunnel Corp. and Windsor Police Service to do the same.

Dilkens also said there shouldn't be a disparity in city policy where one class of city worker is required to get vaccinated or go on unpaid leave, while we create exceptions for others.

The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) released guidance on Wednesday that it's a legitimate requirement for all organizations to have all employees vaccinated or go on unpaid leave, something Dickens believes will apply to police as well.