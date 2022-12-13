Report: Cade Cunningham out for season

(Detroit, MI) -- Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out for the season, according to ESPN.

The number-1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft plans to have surgery on his left shin that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Cunningham has not played since November 9th due to the injury.

He averaged 19.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and six assists in 12 games this season.

The expectation is that Cunningham will be fully recovered ahead of training camp.

— with files from MetroSource