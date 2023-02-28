Report: Lions hire Penn State defensive line coach

(Centre Co., PA) -- Penn State football is losing its defensive line coach to an NFC North team.

The Centre Daily Times reports John Scott Jr. is leaving the Nittany Lions for a role with the Detroit Lions.

The 47-year-old spent the last three seasons with Penn State and helped develop NFL draft picks Odafe Oweh, Arnold Ebiketie and Shaka Toney.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher is also expected to be drafted in April.

Head coach James Franklin thanked Scott in a statement and said, "This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best."

— with files from MetroSource