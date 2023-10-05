Report on expanding 311 services headed to council 

A report recommending the expansion of outreach services and 311 options has passed one hurdle as the Community Services Standing Committee Meeting voted unanimously Wednesday to send the report to council for approval.

After the July 10 council meeting at the request of Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino, administration began working to find potential enhancements to the homelessness outreach service that could be acted on quickly, using the 311 contact centre as the dedicated line.

The first improvement strategy at no cost would be the creation of a new 311 online service request that will allow the public to request homelessness supports outside of the current 311 hours. A service request called "Homelessness Report" would be available 24/7 utilizing the 311Windsor mobile app as well as 311online, and once created it would automatically be forwarded directly to the Homelessness Outreach team for their review, triage and action during their hours of operation.

Currently the 311 contact centre operates Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excluded, with 21 staff for a total of $1,962,658.

For expansion of hours, Option #1 includes operating 16 hours/7 days a week and would require an increase in staffing by 12 positions, resulting in an increase of $1,193,648 in salary and fringe costs and $76,094 in other costs to total cost of $3,232,400.

Option #2 offers 24 hours/7days a week service at the 311 call centre. This would further increase staffing by 19 positions to cover all shifts 24/7, resulting in a salary and fringe increase by $1,916,207 and other costs of $153,406 from the current model to a total cost of $4,032,271.

City of Windsor administration lays out the costs associated with expanding 311 contact centre hours

Agostino says we may not see massive increases in budget requests because adding more money doesn't always solve the problem.

He says the services are out there with people already working.

"We're just going to be using 311 as a central hub and then using that to kind of send off to what the next direction is. So you may call 311 but the operator will then pass along that information or patch you the caller along to the right place. So there's going to be a lot of movement in that area that I don't think the taxpayer is going to have to necessarily foot a huge bill for."

He says 311 would be the number to remember to call when issues arise, instead of having to go through a catalogue of phone numbers searching for the right one.

"Even after hours to call 311 and hit a number and then be directed to family services is going to be a huge help. It's going to be a huge help for people that need help on the streets. It's going to be a huge help for residents that need to find help for someone who is in need of help, and it's going to be a huge help for the businesses, that if they have an issue that now have an easy streamlined simple phone number to remember."

Agostino says he thinks if approved by council, changes would come quickly, possibly within 30 days.

He says some outreach services have already changed their hours.

"This issue is such a huge issue, we have no time wait. I don't think the services are going to wait for us either. If their looking to do better things, and they are, obviously that's what they do, we don't have time to wait to help people, we have to help people right now."

He says the expansion of hours at 311 would also help collect more reliable data about the number of requests for homelessness supports and the location of the concerns.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi