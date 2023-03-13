Report: Rams trading Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins
The Rams are parting ways with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
ESPN reports Los Angeles is trading Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.
Ramsey is under contract for three more seasons and Miami will reportedly guarantee the next two seasons of his deal.
The 28-year-old had 88 tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass deflections last season.
Ramsey joins a Dolphins' secondary that already includes Pro Bowler Xavien Howard.
— with files from MetroSource