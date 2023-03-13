iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Report: Rams trading Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins


AM800-News-Jalen-Ramsey-Trade-NFL

The Rams are parting ways with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.  

ESPN reports Los Angeles is trading Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.  

Ramsey is under contract for three more seasons and Miami will reportedly guarantee the next two seasons of his deal.  

The 28-year-old had 88 tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass deflections last season.  

Ramsey joins a Dolphins' secondary that already includes Pro Bowler Xavien Howard.

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE