Report: Rams trading Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Rams are parting ways with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

ESPN reports Los Angeles is trading Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey is under contract for three more seasons and Miami will reportedly guarantee the next two seasons of his deal.

The 28-year-old had 88 tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass deflections last season.

Ramsey joins a Dolphins' secondary that already includes Pro Bowler Xavien Howard.

