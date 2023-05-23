Report recommending changes to residential garbage collection heading to committee meeting

A report on changing how residential garbage is collected in the City of Windsor is headed to the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee Meeting on Wednesday.

The report recommends moving residential alley garbage collection to curbside collection where possible.

The report says in part collection in alleys requires smaller vehicles which means it carries a smaller amount of waste, requiring more more trips to collect the same amount of waste as a larger collection vehicle.

It says it is inefficient as more trips means increased costs, and the change would reduce the risk of damage to alleys as garbage trucks are heavy and over time can cause wear and tear on alley pavement.

The report goes on to say that residential alleys would not be closed as a result of moving alley garbage collection to curbside.

Wards 2, 3, 4 and parts of 5 would be most impacted by the change.

But one city councillor says he has a significant amount of questions for Administration as the report comes to him at committee.

Fabio Costante, is the councillor for Ward 2, and the chair of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee.

He says he's disappointed to receive the report without the alley standards policy development report, which was suppose to be delievered in tandem with this report to help make a better decision.

"What are we doing with our alleys?," asked Costante.

"We have hundreds of kilometres of alleys. They're below par in terms of infrastructure. We've seen several issues over the years in our alleys. Even referenced in the report things like needles being disposed or infrastructure crumbling in some of these alleys. So to make a decision in isolation of not even knowing what we're actually going to be doing with our alleys to me is not the right approach."

He says council of the past developed policies that put the burden on residents to take care of their portion of the alley, all while no real material city investments have been made and alley infrastructure continues to crumble.

He says the city doesn't have the resources to close alleys where necessary in a timely fashion, and if residents want to close an alley, they are faced with some of the costs of doing so.

"It's unfair in my view for residents who live in these neighbourhoods that have this extra burden to take care of city infrastructure, and now are being asked to away a service on that infrastructure without even knowing the full implications in doing so because we don't know where we're at with the alley standards policy."

Costante says this report comes as an effort to look into cost savings.

He says there's a lot of things that can be can done across the city to save money but often it comes at an expense to services residents have to come to rely on.

"In this case for example it's a service that not only has been relied on by a lot of people, but it's a form of activating these spaces in our community, with the hopes that we see more investment and more infrastructure development along these spaces."

Costante says he's looking forward to the debates in both the committee meeting and with council. He says is also really looking forward to hearing from residents on how they feel about this report because he says it's important that they're not only aware, but they're engaging in this process.

If council approves the change, the move to curbside garbage collection would be implemented at the start of the next contract which is estimated to be April 2025.