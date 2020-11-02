Report Shows Town of Essex's Revenue Down 41 Per Cent

The Town of Essex is feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report going before council Monday night shows the town's total revenue by September of 2019 was roughly $3.6-million, that's dropped to $2.1-million for September 2020, a 41 per cent drop.

Underutilized facilities like sports fields and arenas, waived late penalties and fees and COVID-19 mitigation costs are a huge factor on the town's bottom line, according to the report.

The 2021 budget process began in August, but the report goes on to say council is going to face a strain due to those lost revenues and the increased cost of COVID-19 mitigation.