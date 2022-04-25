Report: Twitter set to accept Musk's 'best & final' offer

(San Francisco, CA) -- Twitter reportedly is close to making a deal to sell to Elon Musk.

According to Reuters, people familiar with the matter say Twitter is ready to accept what Musk has called his "best and final offer" to buy the social media heavyweight.

It's actually the price the Tesla and SpaceX founder originally offered, 54 dollars and 20 cents a share, amounting to 43-billion dollars.

The sources say Twitter might announce the deal later today once its board meets to recommend it to shareholders, but that it's always possible the deal could collapse at the last minute.

— with files from MetroSource