Reports: Mets swoop in overnight, snatch Correa for $315M

In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets hours after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, according to media reports.

The New York Post, citing anonymous sources, was first to report early Wednesday that the prized free-agent shortstop agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract to play third base for the big-spending Mets, subject to a medical evaluation which became an issue with the Giants.

ESPN also reported the terms of Correa's agreement with New York, citing an anonymous source.

Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post the Correa deal puts his team "over the top."

Cohen and Correa's agent, Scott Boras, negotiated the agreement together in Hawaii, according to The Post.