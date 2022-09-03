Requirement issued after industrial accident in Windsor

The Ministry of Labour has issued a requirement to a Windsor company following an industrial accident.

Windsor Police were called to a business in the 2700-block of Meighan Road around 3:30 on Thursday afternoon and say a worker was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry says it was notified of an incident at "Xact Pattern & Fixture" after an employee was injured while operating machinery.

An inspector has issued one unknown requirement and the investigation continues.