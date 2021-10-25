Rescue dog 'Justice' crosses the Rainbow Bridge

A sad update on the dog at the centre of a horrific animal abuse case that sparked widespread public outrage in Windsor.

The Windsor Essex County Humane Society says "Justice" has died after a brief illness.

In December of 2015, the 13-pound Patterdale Terrier was found abandoned in a field off Walker Rd. with its muzzle and legs bound with electrical tape. He required multiple surgeries and re-socialization to repair the damage caused by the torture and abandonment.

Justice was adopted in July of 2016 by a "wonderful family who adored him", according to the Humane Society.

He also became the face of a plush toy fundraising campaign which collected money for animal cruelty investigations.

In February of 2016, Michael Hill was sentenced to two-years in jail and three-years probation after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.