Rescue dog 'Justice' crosses the Rainbow Bridge
A sad update on the dog at the centre of a horrific animal abuse case that sparked widespread public outrage in Windsor.
The Windsor Essex County Humane Society says "Justice" has died after a brief illness.
In December of 2015, the 13-pound Patterdale Terrier was found abandoned in a field off Walker Rd. with its muzzle and legs bound with electrical tape. He required multiple surgeries and re-socialization to repair the damage caused by the torture and abandonment.
Justice was adopted in July of 2016 by a "wonderful family who adored him", according to the Humane Society.
He also became the face of a plush toy fundraising campaign which collected money for animal cruelty investigations.
In February of 2016, Michael Hill was sentenced to two-years in jail and three-years probation after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
