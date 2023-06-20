Rescuers race against time to find the missing sub in the Atlantic bound for the Titanic site

Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean are racing against time to find a missing submersible carrying five people on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic.

The submersible named the Titan, part of a mission by OceanGate Expeditions, carried a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and another passenger.

Authorities reported the vessel overdue Sunday night about 435 miles south of St. John's, Newfoundland.

Every passing minute, however, puts the Titan's crew at greater risk.

The submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it put to sea at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday.