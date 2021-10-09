Residential development proposed for vacant land near Tecumseh Mall

A residential development is being proposed for a vacant piece of land right next to Tecumseh Mall in Windsor.

A rezoning application to allow for a residential development on the land goes before the City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed development just off Lauzon Parkway calls for five, six storey buildings with 390 units and 498 surface parking spaces on just over 10 acres of land.

Europro (Tecumseh Mall) LP has applied for the rezoning application to allow for the development.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin is the chair of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee and says previous and current councils have been working on projects like this, infill developments to create more density.

"There's obviously a lot of services in that area, both at Tecumseh Mall and throughout that commercial district. So adding more residential units in an area like this is exactly what we're trying to do."

He says they want to build up areas where services are located.

"By having all the services not only in the {Tecumseh} mall, but across the street along that corridor, it really makes it this potential walkable community."

A vacant piece of land along Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, adjacent to the LCBO retail location and Tecumseh Mall. A developer is proposing to build a residential development featuring five, six storey buildings with 390 units and 498 surface parking spaces on just over 10 acres of land. Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Google)

Bortolin says by potentially adding more residential units to the area, they're meeting a need for more housing.

"We have an incredible need across all categories, from affordable to high-end. As well, just adding more revenue t the tax base. These are potentially dozens, if not hundreds of units that will be contributing to the tax base."

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.