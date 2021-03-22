Residential Development to Face Public Opposition in Kingsville

It's been more than a year since the decision to designate a Kingsville home as a heritage building derailed a multi-unit residential project.

The owners of the home at 183 Main St. E. applied for a demolition permit in May 2020, but public backlash resulted in the unusual step of designating the home a heritage site without the owner applying for the designation.

Brotto Investments Inc. is returning to council Monday with a plan to zone the back half of the property for a three-storey 22-unit apartment building, leaving the home in place.

Site plan for a proposed apartment building at 183 Main St. E. in Kingsville, Ont. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Kingsville)

Councillor Laura Lucier says 15 written submissions have been received and several residents will be appearing before council on the issue.

"They are all extremely opposed and I think we have another addendum with additional public feedback that is very strongly opposed," she added.

She says residents she's spoken with are not in favour of the plan.

"There is no interest whatsoever that I have heard to support or allow this development," she says.

Lucier says the zoning amendment could still be approved with the additional cost of legal fees if council sides with residents.

"This developer isn't giving up and isn't going away, so if we don't approve this they'll take this to LPAT [The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal] and LPAT will ultimately decide," she says.

A report from administration recommends council approve the zoning amendment.

Kingsville Town Council gets underway Monday at 6 p.m.

Artist rendering of an apartment building proposed at 183 Main St. E. in Kingsville, Ont. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Kingsville)