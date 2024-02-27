Residential garbage collection from Windsor alleyways to end in April 2025

Residential garbage collection in alleyways across Windsor will be coming to an end as of next year.

Council voted Monday to end the practice which means those who currently put their garbage out for collection in an alleyway will have to take their trash to the curb as of April 2025.

It's a move that's going to save the city money as the new collection contract set to begin April 1, 2025.

If council had maintained the current maximum alley collection locations, there would have be an estimated additional cost of $576,875 for a full year for waste and organic waste collection.

The contract includes a premium per stop price of $3.42 for waste collection in maximum alley locations (bi-weekly collection), and $5.29 for organic collection in maximum alley locations (weekly collection) effective Sept. 1, 2025 when the organics collection program is expected to begin in Windsor.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante and Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie vote against the recommendation.

McKenzie cited a lack of public consultation and how it will impact residents in his ward which features a large number of alleyways.

"There was a little pilot study done in Ward 3 but very few residents even responded to the feedback that was requested on that," he says. "My thing was, let's at least consult with the residents, let's see what they want, right?"

Between mid-October to mid-December, the city conducted a pilot project in select areas of the city that had some residents continue to put their garbage out for collection in an alleyway while the other residents took the garbage out for curbside collection.

A survey following the pilot program saw only 31 of 178 households respond, but of those 31, 41 per cent were in support of the collection moving permanently to the curb. 48 per cent were unsupportive, and 10 per cent were indifferent.

McKenzie says whenever we make a big change in the city we normally have community consultation.

"It's one more thing that we're taking out of the alleys, so is the city going to fully divest of the alleys? That's my concern, we already don't take care of the alleys," he says. What's going to happen when garbage is taken out of the alleys?"

There are approximately 219 alleys in Windsor receiving some form of waste collection.

Of these alleys, 80 per cent only have garbage collection in the alley. The remaining 20 per cent of alley collection have all three streams collected in the alley, including garbage, recycle, and yard waste.