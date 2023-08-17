Residential outdoor lighting changes approved in Kingsville

Councillors in Kingsville have passed amendments to their Property Standards by-law.

At their regular meeting on Monday, councillors voted in favour of changes that would regulate outdoor illumination.

The process to change the bylaw began back in December 14 of 2020, when the previous council directed Administration to bring forward an outdoor illumination by-law that encompassed best practices from other municipalities.

In the report presented this week, Kingsville administration supported the amendment of the Town’s existing Property Standards by-law 31-1999, to make it an offence to position any exterior lighting in a manner that causes impairment to the use or enjoyment of neighbouring properties.

Administration explained that the Property Standards by-law already prohibits such lighting, but only in relation to commercial and industrial properties.

Councillor Thomas Neufeld says this is new for Kingsville, where they've now added the residential component to the by-law.

"If you have a light that shines into, let's say your neighbour's window, that could be deemed an offence under the Property Standards by-law," he continued. "That would have to be reported and then the town by-law officer would come and make an investigation."

From there, it's up to the by-law officer's discretion if it meets the standards of an offence.

The report also outlined that Kingsville receives very few lighting nuisance complaints per year, but Neufeld says they recognize that being dark sky compliant is a good thing.

He says with recent complaints about greenhouse lighting, it has brought a lot of attention on the issue and so the committee formed a few years back felt it was time to bring forward and pass the changes.

"There were some that wanted a little more technical wording into our by-law, but unfortunately that makes it difficult to regulate. We wanted something that was easy for the residents to follow and easy for the by-law officers to make a judgement."

Another change that administration recommended, and was approved, involved an amendment to the Property Standards by-law which will require outdoor illuminated commercial signs to be turned off between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Neufeld says they'll see how that change goes and whether anything needs to be amended further.

"The thing about by-laws is they can be amended at any time, it just takes a motion of council to amend them. So we're going to look at it and watch it in effect, and we'll give it six months to a year to see how people are adapting. If we need to alter those times we can always revisit that," he said.

Neufeld says the off-times for outdoor illuminated signs only applies to commercial customers, as there are no time related restrictions for residential.

He says there are people who like to have outside lights on all night for safety, but what they're saying with these changes is those lights should be shining strictly on a person's own home and not their neighbour's property.

- with files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier