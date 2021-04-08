Residents 50 and Over Living in Windsor-Essex Hot Zone Areas Can Now Receive their COVID-19 Vaccine

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is now booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for residents 50 and over living in an identified hot zone postal code area.

CEO Theresa Marentette says individuals can either book online or call the health unit's hotline. (226-773-2200)

"You will be asked to enter your address, the municipality in which you live Windsor, Kingsville or Leamington and your postal code," says Marentette.

She says residents will also need to show their proof of residence before receiving the vaccine.

"When you attend your appointment please bring your proof of residence," she says. A driver's licence that has your address, a current utility bill or another current bill with your address."

Marentette says bookings continue for adults 60 and over but in the hot zones, it's 50 and over.

"Our health unit region is at 60 plus so there are appointments for 60 plus as well right now but regarding specifically the hotspots we are not at 18-years of age and older," says Marentette. "Those people will not be able to access a booking right now."

The eligible postal codes start with N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H and N9Y.

List of "hot zones" in Ontario organized by postal code, April 6, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Premier's office)