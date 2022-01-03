Residents asked to do their own COVID-19 contact tracing as province experiences delays

COVID-19 contact tracing is now in the hands of residents.

According to a statement from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the provincial service that provides help in contacting positive cases is experiencing delays.

If you're experiencing symptoms, believe you may have been exposed or have tested positive using a rapid test, officials are asking you isolate immediately and notify your close contacts.

Due to the backlog, the health unit says some residents may not be contacted at all during their contagious period.

If you're unsure if you should be isolating, the province's COVID-19 self-assessment tool can be found at ontario.ca.