Residents Band Together in Opposition of East Windsor Development

Neighbours have come together in opposition of a proposed development in East Windsor.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee is considering the rezoning of a property at 3129 Lauzon Road to accommodate four three-story residential buildings Monday.

Brenda Gagnier is one of several delegations set to speak at the meeting, who will be presenting a petition with more than 180 signatures.

Gagnier's mother-in-law lives directly across from the proposed development just north of Forest Glade Drive.

"The home that was there has been taken down, it's a blank sheet so to speak," she says. "We're not opposed to something being developed there, but not of this magnitude."

She says 96 condo units don't fit in with neighbouring homes with large lots and plenty of greenspace.

"My mother-in-law has about an acre and a quarter; the proposed development is going to be four condo buildings at three storeys high that will be bringing a lot of traffic," she added.

Little River runs along the back of the property and already causes flooding issues for surrounding homes, added Gagnier.

"There's flooding now and it would be worse we feel with these buildings being built on this property," she says.

The meeting begins its livestream at 1 p.m. Monday.

