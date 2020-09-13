Residents Evacuated Due to Gas Leak in Kingsville

A gas leak in Kingsville, Ont. has prompted an evacuation while crews work to contain it.

The leak was first reported by OPP on County Rd. 20 between McCain Sideroad and County Rd. 23 around 12 p.m. Sunday.

Kingsville Fire Department and Rescue Service Hazmat are now on scene and the OPP are evacuating residents within 500 metres of the intersection as of 2:30 p.m.

They're asking motorists and residents to stay away from the area until it can be cleared by emergency responders.