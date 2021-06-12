Residents Flock to Area Patios for Drinks and a Bite to Eat

Windsorites took full advantage of area patios on the first day of the provinces reopening plan and that should carry into the weekend.

Under Step 1 of the plan, outdoor dinning has resumed with a four person per table limit with the exception of families living in the same household.

Windsor's Chris Mendes grabbed a bite to eat with a friend on the patio at Bull and Barrel at 670 Ouellette Ave. Friday afternoon.

"It's just great to see people out enjoying themselves, laughing and really having a good time," he added.

He says the weather points to a busy weekend for those looking for some sunshine, drinks and bite to eat.

"Blue skies. It's sunny. It's hot out. Hopping by a few of the patios there were line-ups, so I anticipate this weekend is going to be very busy on the patios," he says.

Lorraine Mae Youngman took the opportunity to get out to Fionn MacCool's patio in downtown Windsor and be around other people.

"I'm 88 years old and I can't in," she says. "It's wonderful. I love people, that's been my life, loving people."

Non-essential retail outlets have also been allowed to reopen and essential retail outlets have been permitted to sell non-essential items again.

All businesses are still operating under capacity limits with COVID-19 prevention protocols in place.