Residents Form Downtown Windsor Neighbourhood Alliance

A Downtown Neighbourhood Alliance is coming to Windsor.

A packed house rang in 10 years for the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative's open house at A Dog's Breakfast at 505 Pelissier St. Wednesday night.

Community Development Co-ordinator Sarah Cipkar acknowledged some proud moments, a few failures and looked to the future.

"We had a residents group that was meeting but it wasn't formal, it was just a neighbourhood meeting once a month," she says. "We decided to take a group that had about 15 or 20 committed members and worked with them for a year and developed a constitution to create a healthy livable and safe city centre."

Cipkar says the group will focus efforts in downtown Windsor.

"There's a lot of potential with this group to tackle a lot of the positive action like neighbourhood clean ups and different social events," says Cipkar. "There's a lot more people who are actually really galvanized and want to see positive things happen. So it's bringing all the positive action into one place and saying how can we all get together and move this forward?"

The alliance's first annual general meeting will be April 1.

A new website called Wellness Windsor to create a "one-stop shop for all of the different services for residents" was also announced Wednesday; details of that project are set to be released in the coming weeks.