Residents get a Peek at $100M Development of Former Grace Site 

More than 60 people tuned into a virtual meeting Tuesday night to unveil the latest on a $100-million development dubbed Global Village Windsor on the former Grace Hospital site.

Eleven mixed-use buildings are planned with both condo and rental units above, commercial space on the ground floor, and underground parking. Ohio based Fairmount Properties is heading the project, but founder Randy Ruttenberg says the firm has already started hiring in Windsor-Essex.

Local architect Dan Amicone with Architectura Inc. and Essex County's Oscar Construction have been tasked with making the project a reality. Amicone expects to have more details together for the public to give input on soon.

"Something where we would provide ... sketches for people to sort of see and give reaction to in terms of the style of residential units or the characteristics of the facades," says Amicone.

Ruttenberg says buildings immediately south of University Avenue will be up to six storeys high and will tier down to three storeys midway through.

It's designed to respect neighbours, he says.

"We don't want to bring the taller buildings back toward the neighbourhood," he says. "There will be somewhat of a divide even if we had enough demand."

Questions were raised on the overall safety of the area; something Ruttenberg says will only be helped by injecting hundreds of people into the neighbourhood.

"Just more people around in our experience creates a greater sense of safety," he added.

Mock up of a project on the former Grace Hospital site in Windsor, Ont. on University Avenue West near Crawford Avenue. December 15, 2020 (Photo courtesy of Fairmount Properties)

Open courtyards will also invite the public into the property on University Avenue West between Crawford Avenue and Oak Street for multi-cultural events

Restaurants, retail, recreation, health care and wellness services are being sought for the ground floor of the project.

Ruttenberg hopes to have shovels in the ground by the end of 2021 — the project is expected to take up to two years to complete.