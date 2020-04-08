Residents Keeping Busy Sewing Scrub Caps for Frontline Workers

A group of Essex County residents have found a productive way to stay busy while in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingsville councillor Kim DeYong, is spearheading an effort to create hospital scrub caps for emergency workers.

DeYong says a simple post on Facebook has resulted in countless fabric donations and more than 30 volunteers willing to sew the caps.

She says many are jumping at the opportunity to help out.

"It's great that they can help out from home. Some people are stuck at home because they actually may be quarantined because they've come back from a holiday or their own health is an issue, so they don't want to leave home," says DeYong. "They're telling me that this is making them feel useful and they have a purpose through this. It's keep their spirits up to be able to help out."

Sage Stapleton has been sewing hospital scrub caps for emergency workers (Photo courtesy of Kim DeYong)

DeYong says the community has stepped up in a big way.

"Everybody is being hit by this and to see the community stand together over something so simple as a scrub cap, it's inspiring and I think it gives us all a little bit of connection even though we're all very separated," she says.

She is urging any emergency workers in need of scrub caps to reach out.

If you'd like to donate or get involved in the production of the caps, more information can be found on DeYong's Facebook page.