Residents of East End Apartment Fire Granted Temporary Access to Units
Residents left homeless following a weekend apartment fire on the city's east side are being given temporary access to their units.
Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 8500-block of Little River Rd. just before 1:30pm Saturday afternoon.
While no one was injured in the fire, between 75 and 100 people were forced out of the building.
Windsor Fire will be on hand Monday night as well as all day Tuesday and Wednesday to allow residents to retrieve their belongings.
Several time slots are available each day:
Monday, November 2, 2020
6pm to 8pm
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
9am to 11am
2pm to 4pm
6pm to 8pm
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
9am to 11am
2pm to 4pm
6pm to 8pm
Tenants will be required to provide proof of occupancy and sign a waiver before entering the building.
The City of Windsor and the Red Cross have ensured all residents have a place to go as it's not yet known when they'll be able to return to their units
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.