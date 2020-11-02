Residents of East End Apartment Fire Granted Temporary Access to Units

Residents left homeless following a weekend apartment fire on the city's east side are being given temporary access to their units.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 8500-block of Little River Rd. just before 1:30pm Saturday afternoon.

While no one was injured in the fire, between 75 and 100 people were forced out of the building.

Windsor Fire will be on hand Monday night as well as all day Tuesday and Wednesday to allow residents to retrieve their belongings.

Several time slots are available each day:

Monday, November 2, 2020

6pm to 8pm

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

9am to 11am

2pm to 4pm

6pm to 8pm

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

9am to 11am

2pm to 4pm

6pm to 8pm

Tenants will be required to provide proof of occupancy and sign a waiver before entering the building.

The City of Windsor and the Red Cross have ensured all residents have a place to go as it's not yet known when they'll be able to return to their units

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.