Residents Petitioning for the Reopening of the Adie Knox Pool

Residents in Windsor's Ward 2 want to see the pool at the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex put back into operation.

The pool has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but councillor Fabio Costante says more than 200 members of the community have signed a petition asking the city to reopen the facility.

Costante says the petition calls for administration to include the pool in the city's plan to slowly reopen municipal facilities.

He says The Friends of Adie Knox group is heading up the push.

"That group of residents, many of them are users of the facility and/or believe in the use of the facility, have greatly mobilized and have expressed their interest in seeing the pool reopen."

Costante calls the pool and arena important to the nearby community.

"Residents recognize that there are other pools open, but there's something different and special about Adie Knox and many residents in our community don't choose to go to other facilities," he says. "They want to just go to Adie Knox and I think that's been highlighted greatly in this petition and in what I've been hearing."

Costante says he'd like to see the pool reopened when the time is right.

"We have to balance the reopening of our facilities with public safety and risk. So I'm certainly in favour of opening Adie Knox at the earliest opportunity. It's great to see citizen advocacy and people still interested in the facility," he says.

Costante has submitted the petition to city administration.

While the Adie Knox complex is set to reopen for after school programming, the pool and arena remain closed.

With files from Rob Hindi