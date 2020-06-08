Residents Raise Concerns over New Hotel near Windsor Airport

Residents in Ward 9 are raising concerns over a proposed hotel next to Windsor International Airport.

Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee Meeting will be asked to approve the zoning for an 87-unit four-storey hotel on the corner of Baseline Road and 7th Concession Road Monday.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says privacy issues have been raised with the development sitting next to a residential neighbourhood.

"Some fundamental things are going to change for those folks as things proceed and they've raised some concerns," he says. "We're trying to work with all the stakeholders to see if we can't come up with a solution for everyone."

He tells AM800 News many residents have also questioned how traffic will be affected with the new land use.

"Right now it's a four way stop so the intersection is definitely going to need some improvements," added McKenzie.

Despite concerns, McKenzie says a hotel across the street from the airport is a good fit.

He hopes some middle ground can be found to make everyone happy.

"Certainly other airports across Canada are in the immediate vicinity, so it's no surprise it's the kind of investment that's moving forward out there," he says.

If approved by the committee, McKenzie expects to bring forward his concerns when the item goes before city council for final approval.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee Meeting begins streaming online at 1 p.m.