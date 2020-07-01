Residents to Celebrate Canada Day in Their Own Way in Windsor-Essex

It's Canada Day in Windsor and usually there would be plenty of places to gather and celebrate.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, that's not so easy with social gathering rules that cancelled annual parades across the county.

AM800's Gord Bacon asked residents what they plan to do instead.

One gentleman is looking forward to hanging with his daughters.

"I plan to BBQ with my daughters at home. I get to see them once a week and it's going to be a special day," he says. "Pretty calm, five people and that's it."

Another man plans on having a few beers with his boys.

"I'm going to my sons for a BBQ; everything else is shut down so this is safe," he added.

George plans to hit a few patios before retiring to his back yard for fireworks with the family.

"I'll go to a patio and have a few beers and something to eat then go spend some time with the family," he says.

Others won't do much different and keep their regular spot on area patios downtown.

"Downtown Windsor, why not. Since I've been back in Windsor this is where I am," he says.

Canada Day fireworks are permitted on private property with proper safety measures in place, but there will be no major displays this year to avoid large crowds due to the pandemic.