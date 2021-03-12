Residents with Jobs in U.S. to Face Tax Issues from Working from Home: Masse

Canadians with jobs stateside will face "serious tax implications" after working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse raised the issue during question period on Parliament Hill Thursday.

He says the federal government asked everyone to work remotely where possible and they have a responsibility to ensure no one is penalized for it.

The New Democrat says the federal government is telling residents to hold off on filing their taxes and that's not a solution.

"I'd raised this in February ... you've told these people to do this and there are implications on their tax season that are messed up and you need to make a decision," he says. "The government's advice to date is not to file your taxes and that's going to have consequences in the U.S. with the Internal Revenue Agency and eventually here in Canada."

Masse says residents shouldn't be penalized for doing the right thing.

"Now they have tax consequences from the U.S. and Canada with a deadline that is making it very uncomfortable because it could be tens of thousands of dollars for some individuals," he added.

He says the federal government needs to coordinate with officials in the U.S. on a resolution or compensation is needed here in Canada.

"Make up your mind and tell them when they should file because telling them not to file has consequences or make them whole because you've given advice that adds more costs, especially to essential workers who are doing the right thing to help us during this," he added

Masse says something needs to be done before the tax filing deadline of April 30 to ensure there are no penalties for late filing.