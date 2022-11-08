Restaurant disturbance leads to charges

A 28-year-old from Windsor is facing a handful of charges after a disturbance at a Tecumseh restaurant.

Provincial police say it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at a business in the 12000-block of Tecumseh Road.

Police say when officers arrived they saw a damaged window and staff from the restaurant identified the person responsible.

According to police, the individual was arrested but became verbally and physically aggressive resulting in injuries to an officer.

The accused is charged with mischief under $5000, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm, causing a disturbance and two counts of assault a peace officer.