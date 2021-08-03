Restaurant Fire Listed as Accidental

Damage is pegged at $75,000 after a morning fire at an east Windsor restaurant.

Acting Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says crews were called to Ming Wah Chinese Buffet on Tecumseh Road East just after 6am.

He says when they arrived, the fire was smouldering.

Coste says an investigator was called in and has wrapped up the investigation.

"It was an accidental fire, overheated coke machine," says Coste. "No injuries, about $75,000 in damage."

Coste says there was no food in the restaurant as it's currently closed.