Restaurants Canada wants Ontario to lift capacity limits

TORONTO — Restaurants Canada says it doesn't understand why the Ontario government has left food establishments off the list of places now able to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

The organization says it's extremely disappointed and feels it is being singled out.

As of Saturday morning, Ontario lifted capacity limits for cinemas, theatres, concert and spectator sports venues and car and horse racing tracks.

They still have to make sure patrons are fully vaccinated, but the rule doesn't extend to other places requiring proof of vaccination such as gyms and restaurants.

Restaurants Canada says it's beyond comprehension that 20,000 people can cram into an arena and scream without masks, while restaurants still have to operate under severe restrictions.

It wants Premier Doug Ford's government to immediately lift all further restrictions on the industry and provide more financial aid to deal with the cost of implementing the vaccine passport program.

— The Canadian Press.