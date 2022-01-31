Restaurants, gyms reopen in Ontario as public health measures ease

TORONTO - Ontario's restaurants, gyms and theatres will welcome patrons back today for the first time in nearly a month.

It's the first step in the province's plan to gradually ease public health restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurant dining rooms, gyms and cinemas will reopen at half capacity today after being shuttered on Jan. 5 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Larger venues will also reopen with capacity limited to 50 per cent or 500 people - whichever is fewer.

Limits on indoor gatherings will increase from five people to 10, while the cap on outdoor gatherings will go from 10 to 25.