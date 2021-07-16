Restaurants Ready to Welcome Customers back Inside

After weeks of patio dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor seating has officially returned.

Windsor-Essex entered Step 3 of the province's reopening plan at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Under the plan, indoor and outdoor dining is only limited to the space allowed for people to maintain a physical distance of 2m or 6ft.

The plan also doesn't restrict the number of people per table and allows buffets to resume.

Dan Spada is co-owner of the Loose Goose Resto Pub and Lounge with locations in downtown Windsor and Lakeshore.

He says reservations have been coming in all week.

"I think everyone's excited to get back out and see friends and safely socialize in an environment that is safe for everybody, including workers and patrons," he added.

Spada says his staff is looking forward to the expanded service.

"It will be nice to have some sort of normalcy in the hospitality industry," says Spada. "We're excited and a little nervous to be honest, but we are excited."

He says all the restaurant's regulars might be able to visit at same time for the first time in awhile.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for everyone, because they're working with us," he says. "They understand the situation we're in. They've been absolutely amazing and it will be nice to actually have a conversation with them again."

Under Step 3, face coverings will still be required when not seated.