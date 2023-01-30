Restoration, preservation funding for Willistead Manor announced by city leaders

On Sunday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and other city leaders announced $200,000 in funding dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the historic Willistead Manor.

According to a press release from the City of Windsor, a special reception was hosted at Willistead Manor in recognition of the continued support of Walkerville’s "historic gem."

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by members of city council, city administration, Willistead Manor Inc., the Friends of Willistead, Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), among others, to recognize supporters and private and public donors.

Sunday marked the first time the reception has been held in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"City council and the City of Windsor remain committed to heritage conservation and preservation at the historic Willistead Manor in Walkerville. We are thrilled with these recent generous contributions," said Dilkens.

Dilkens presented a cheque for $15,000 to Willistead Manor Inc., with the funds being raised during last summer’s Roaring 20s event during a fundraiser dinner that celebrated the unveiling of the Hiram Walker Commemorative Statue and the grand opening of the permanent Coach House Historical Exhibition.

Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) donated a cheque for $85,737.57 to the City of Windsor, which was raised during the 42nd annual Art in the Park Festival last summer. Proceeds from the festival support both the restoration of Willistead Manor as well as Rotary’s other charitable causes.

Charleigh Charitable Trust also announced a $100,000 donation, to be disbursed over four years in increments of $25,000 each year, on behalf of the Walker family descendants.

Hiram Walker’s great-great granddaughter Pamela Morse and her husband Tony were in attendance to present the cheque to the Willistead Manor Inc.'s Board of Directors.

"We are honoured to see our family legacy celebrated in the City of Windsor. We greatly appreciate the work of the Willistead Board, the Friends of Willistead, and the City of Windsor to preserve the manor and the story of the Walker family," said Leigh and Charles Merinoff, on behalf of the Walker Family descendants.

"With this ongoing support, we are able to keep the manor house, the surrounding buildings, and the park site vibrant, thriving and brimming with heritage, culture and art all year long," said Dilkens. "This is a great day for Willistead Manor, and the City is grateful for these significant contributions."

As part of a 15-acre estate, Willistead Manor is a 36-room mansion that was originally constructed in 1904-1906 for Edward Chandler Walker, the second son of Hiram Walker, and his wife Mary Griffin Walker.

Today, Willistead Manor is used for weddings, meetings, performances, programs and special events.