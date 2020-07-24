Restoration Work at Assumption Church Set to Resume

Restoration work at the historic Assumption Church resumes in the next couple of weeks.

Parishioner Paul Mullins says the work includes plastering and painting the ceiling on the east wing on the church.

Mullins, who is spearheading the fundraising efforts says they currently have more than $750,000 in cash to start the work and will be receiving a $250,000 donation from the Toldo Foundation in August.

He says there is scaffolding set up inside the church to proceed with plastering and painting.

"That involves removing all of the insulation in the attic and then an epoxy type substance is applied from up above in the attic in order to consolidate the plaster," says Mullins.

He says the plastering and painting work will be done in phases with the west wing next followed by the centre aisle of the church.

"We're operating on the basis of cash in hand and so we had enough money to be able to get started on the east aisle but we didn't have enough money to do the whole job until we raised some more," says Mullins.

As heard on AM800 news in March, phase one of the restoration work was paid for in full.

The expected cost for phase one was $1.4-million but it came in $60,000 under budget.

The work included a new copper roof, asbestos remediation and a new heating system.

The 174-year old church reopened in September 2019 after being closed for about five years because of its deteriorating condition.

Assumption Parish is the oldest parish in Canada, west of Montreal.