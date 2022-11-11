Restrictions around Jackson Park for Bright Lights Windsor

Installation work for Bright Lights Windsor will result in some closures and restrictions in and around Jackson Park.

As crews work to install the various light displays as part of the second phase of work, the parking lot off Tecumseh Road will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11, in preparation for the installation of the Christmas tree.

Parking is available on the south side of the park near the lawn bowling/tennis club.

Perimeter fencing will be installed as well, enclosing the perimeter of the event area.

Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette and Tecumseh will also be closed.

Bright Lights Windsor will run from Dec. 2, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

Over 100,000 people attended the 2021-2022 family-friendly event, which includes light displays and a night market in Jackson Park near Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue.