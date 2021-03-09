Results of Weekend RIDE Programs in Windsor & LaSalle Promising, according to MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is celebrating the results of RIDE programs in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor Police Service says four RIDE programs were set up over the weekend that only resulted in one three-day licence suspension.

Police say more than 560 vehicles were inspected.

In LaSalle, 575 vehicles were stopped on Saturday night and no charges were laid.

There were two cautions under the Cannabis Control Act.

MADD says impaired driving has been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're pleased with the results and hope to see "zeros across the board" in the future.

- with files from AM800's Kathie McMann