Results Show 31 People Infected as a result of HDGH Outbreak

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is updating its numbers as it relates to the organization's COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Friday, a total of 31 people have tested positive for the virus, 11 patients in the RH3 unit as well as 20 healthcare workers.

A release from HDGH says all admissions to our inpatient Restorative Care programs are still on pause and the decision is assessed every 24 hours.

The outbreak at HDGH on Prince Road in Windsor was declared on November 29.