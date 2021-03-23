Retail Cannabis Shops Given the Green Light in LaSalle

The Town of LaSalle has changed its mind when it comes to retail cannabis shops.

After opting out in 2019 out of an abundance of caution, council unanimously passed a bylaw Tuesday night to allow the shops within the town.

Council heard from local businessman Sam Katzman who currently operates stores in several municipalities including Windsor and Chatham with each employing 30 to 40 people.

Katzman says the anxiety in the beginning was understandable.

"We were the first retail operators in central Alberta. We had several meetings with the police and inspectors and many other authorities. When we opened there was not a problem, no loitering, no unruly youth. It went off without a hitch."

He says cannabis is a legit business with lots of regulations.

"Cannabis is a solid business with a short leash put on us by the provincial government that really helps us be proper, responsible business people. We have operations in both Windsor and Chatham. There was no disruption to the community and our neighbours looked at us in a very favourable manner because we brought business to the area."

Katzman says the stigma around cannabis is slowly going up in smoke.

"Cannabis, now, is not this Cheech and Chong weed smoking vision that many people have. These businesses are highly regulated and highly organized. We as retailers must be good business people. You cannot be a criminal and be granted a license

Katzman plans to apply for a shop in LaSalle along with his business partner and son Rob Katzman.

With LaSalle opting in, Tecumseh is the only local municipality still not allowing retail cannabis stores.

Since legalization in October 2018, 480 stores have set up shop across Ontario with 28 located in Windsor-Essex.